Injured cowboy's hospital bed thank you message

INJURED cowboy Sam O'Connor has taken to Facebook to thank family and friends for their support after he broke his back in a horror fall at the Rockhampton PBR on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from Tully was seriously injured when he was thrown from the bull, Booger Man, at the Great Western Hotel's Rockin Rocky event.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he had surgery on Monday.

"To all my family and friends, thanks for all the messages and prayers, I really appreciate them,” he posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday night.

"As you have all probably heard I have broken my T12 vertebrae and underwent back surgery yesterday afternoon to fix the break and take the pressure off the spinal cord.

"Started physio today and will be on the road with some rehab when I've healed from the surgery more.”

Sam was obviously overwhelmed by the wave of support from the bull riding and the broader community.

"As there has been many messages, I'm sorry if I haven't replied but I will get around to it as soon as I can. Thank you all again,” he wrote.

Sam was one of 40 bull riders competing in front of a sell-out crowd at the Western on New Year's Eve.

He has been on the professional circuit for six years and is currently sitting 26th on the Australian PBR rankings.