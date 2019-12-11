Injured CQ man needs $30k flight to get home

HELP NEEDED: Phuket doctors are working to save Stanage Bay Jason Mitchell's foot after a motorbike accident on Saturday night

MORE than $2,000 has been raised within 24 hours for Stanage Bay man Jason ­Mitchell who is facing a possible amputation in a Phuket hospital after his foot was ­“severed in half".

A GoFundMe page was made for the 44-year-old after his friends heard Jason was ­involved in a collision between a car and the motorcycle he was riding on Saturday night.

Fundraiser organiser ­Brendan Peacock said Jason was cut off by a driver who drove off and left him after the incident.

“We need to raise as much money as we can to get him home to receive the best ­possible care available to ­ensure he can recover from this terrible accident,” Mr Peacock wrote.

“The family have all paid tens of thousands of dollars in hospital bills and more is needed.

“Please give anything you can to help out a mate as we all know he would do it for any one of us.”

Jason sustained a major ­injury to his left foot and has undergone two operations within four days.

His mum Tina Mitchell didn’t know the exact details of the crash but she believes he may have overestimated a turn.

Jason has been living in Phuket for two years but was planning to return on December 20.

His travel insurance doesn’t cover the motorcycle incident and is already in more than $7,000 of debt to the hospital.

A total of 45 people have raised $3,505 to help Jason get home but the flight back to Australia alone will cost more than $30,000.

Mrs Mitchell thanked Jason’s friends for supporting him through the tough time.

Andrew Mitchell donated $250 to the cause.

“Because every good pirate needs a quality peg,” Mr Mitchell said.

Beau Gottani donated $100.

“He’s my cousin and he’s in pain and I believe family matters,” Mr Gottani.

“Hope you get home all right Jase mate.”

Jason’s friend Paul Ashton donated $200.

The Help Bring Jay Mitchell Home GoFundMe page can be accessed via a link on the Morning Bulletin online story.