Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Hayes' stayer Melbourne Cup runner Rostropovich is at Werribee equine clinic with a suspected cracked pelvis.
David Hayes' stayer Melbourne Cup runner Rostropovich is at Werribee equine clinic with a suspected cracked pelvis.
News

Injured Cup stayer in fight for life

by Lauren Wood
5th Nov 2019 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

David Hayes' stayer Rostropovich is at Werribee equine clinic with a suspected cracked pelvis in an unfortunate aftermath to this year's Melbourne Cup.

The David Hayes, Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig-trained stayer was pulled up in the Melbourne Cup and is receiving treatment.

"He couldn't weight bear," Hayes said. "But I think with a bit of painkillers, he's relieved. It's a sad story, anyway."

Racing Victoria was desperate to avoid any sort of drama in this year's race with an increased awareness around equine welfare.

 

Trainer David Hayes says it was a distressing situation.
Trainer David Hayes says it was a distressing situation.

 

Irish stayer The Cliffsofmoher suffered a fatal injury during last year's race and was euthanised in front of the Flemington grandstand.

Verema in 2013, Admire Rakti in 2014 and Red Cadeaux in 2015 were other international horses to die during or after running in the Cup.

The Melbourne Cup could not afford another horse death, a fact RV acknowledged when it refurbished the sand track at Werribee, renovated the examination facilities and ­allowed internationals in as early as August.

English horse Marmelo and Godolphin's entry Ispolini were both withdrawn last week by stewards following concerns over their fitness based on standing CT scan results.

 

Rostropovich trails the field as the Lindsay Park stayer is eased of the race in the home straight.
Rostropovich trails the field as the Lindsay Park stayer is eased of the race in the home straight.

More Stories

horse racing horses melbourne cup 2019 rostropovich

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused arsonist granted bail next door to crime scene

        premium_icon Accused arsonist granted bail next door to crime scene

        Crime Police alleged the accused intentionally lit the fire to cause substantial damage so the landlord could make an insurance claim to have the damage repaired.

        • 5th Nov 2019 2:19 PM
        Angry subbies demand evidence in letter to Premier

        premium_icon Angry subbies demand evidence in letter to Premier

        Politics 7000 subcontractors hit for around $500m

        Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

        premium_icon Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

        News Adani’s CEO offers comprehensive project progress update

        Hot, dry and windy weather elevates fire threat for CQ

        premium_icon Hot, dry and windy weather elevates fire threat for CQ

        News The bushfire threat is high and CQ’s firefighters expect a busy week.