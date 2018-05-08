Injured driver pulled himself from Rocky car-flip wreckage

A vehicle has rolled on Main St and Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue.

A vehicle has rolled on Main St and Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue.

UPDATE 7.45AM: A CAR rolled onto its roof before the injured driver pulled himself free of the wreckage this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a crew was on their way to the Rockhampton Hospital to speak with the man involved in the single-vehicle crash about 6.40am.

Emergency services have now cleared the site at Main St and Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue where the car smashed into a pole before the wreckage landed on its roof in the middle of the intersection.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two fire crews attended and arrived to find the driver in the hands of paramedics.

"We searched the area and made sure no one else was in the vehicle... and disconnected the power,” he said.

Firefighters remained on scene as of 7.50am to clean oil from the road, and help remove the wreckage.

Ergon had arrived about 10 minutes prior to inspect power pole damage.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the driver suffered soft tissue damage and was treated on scene for spinal precautions before he was transported by road to the hospital.

The Queensland Police Service were also on scene but said there are currently no obstructions to traffic.

Police officers will make follow up inquiries this morning as investigations continue.

UPDATE, 7.15AM: PARAMEDICS are treating a driver in his 40s after his vehicle flipped on its roof in a busy Rockhampton intersection.

The man, aged in his 40s, suffered soft tissue injuries and is being treated for spinal precautions, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Ergon Energy are also on scene at Main St and Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue as the car appears to have hit at least one power pole.

The call for help came through at 6.41am and paramedics arrived shortly after.

INITIAL REPORT, 6.47AM: EMERGENCY services have arrived on scene of a car rollover on Main St and Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue.

The call for help came through at 6.41am and paramedics recently arrived as of 6.50am.

Images from the wreckage show the vehicle is on its roof in the intersection, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also assisting.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one patient has been extricated from the vehicle and is being treated on scene.

Ergon energy has also been called as the vehicle appears to have struck at least one power pole at the intersection during the crash.

More information to follow.