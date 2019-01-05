Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kaylee-Anne Carfantan is in a serious condition in Brisbane, her family are appealing for public help via a Go Fund Me account.
Kaylee-Anne Carfantan is in a serious condition in Brisbane, her family are appealing for public help via a Go Fund Me account.
Health

Injured girls' family plea for help as she fights for life

Ellen Ransley
by
5th Jan 2019 10:40 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

THE FAMILY of a young girl, critically injured in a horse-riding accident, are appealing for help as their daughter continues to fight.

Kaylee-Anne Carfantan was involved in a serious incident on Wednesday in Roma, when her horse, her self-proclaimed best friend, reared and went backwards.

The 14-year-old was with her trainer at the time, who watched as the horses' back landed on the girl's stomach, with her roping saddle still on.

The roping saddle dug into her, causing significant damage, before a Care Flight helicopter flew her from Roma hospital to Brisbane's Queensland Children's Hospital.

Kaylee-Anne's injuries include a punctured lung, cracked ribs, ruptured liver, a sliced kidney, a tear in her oesophagus and internal bleeding.

Kaylee-Anne Carfantan is in Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.
Kaylee-Anne Carfantan is in Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

Her mother Sara said she was in a critical condition.

"I have a beautiful friend who set me up a go fund me to help, to try and get the word out."

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the Carfantan family, with a $30, 000 goal set to help with travel costs, food, accommodation, medical costs and help cover loss of wages during the time.

If you would like to help, please visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/kaylee-carfantan-horse-accident-recovery-fund?fbclid=IwAR2eG7NjXBGv00cKKIFjdAJ71ApPRwNVLRsZaxaJyQGJSvmkz_FVT2uh0no

accident editors picks go fund me horse riding accident roma

Top Stories

    CQ politicians slam the Greens' plan to close Galilee Basin

    premium_icon CQ politicians slam the Greens' plan to close Galilee Basin

    Business The 'Coal Prohibition Bill' has no shortage of critics.

    New Native Title claim a game changer for Galilee Basin

    premium_icon New Native Title claim a game changer for Galilee Basin

    Politics Mining companies will need to heed the Pitjara and Jagalingu people

    Mild season but flu strikes in Central Queensland

    premium_icon Mild season but flu strikes in Central Queensland

    Health Flu spike comes at the end of the mildest flu season in five years

    TC PENNY: What will she do next? Where will she go?

    premium_icon TC PENNY: What will she do next? Where will she go?

    Weather Fingers crossed rain will fall to the west

    Local Partners