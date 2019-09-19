Injured GKI hiker gets aerial rescue

ISLAND RESCUE: A hiker injured while trekking on Great Keppel Island was winched to safety by the RACQ Rescue Helicopter.

GREAT Keppel Island's beautiful Monkey Beach was the scene of a dramatic helicopter rescue today.

A bushwalker aged in their 70s was walking along the Monkey Beach track when they lost their footing and subsequently fell over.

The patient attempted to continue walking out, however, the leg injury sustained from the fall made it unfeasible.

Around noon, RACQ Capricorn Rescue arrived at the scene and stabilised the hiker.

Due to the terrain where the patient was located, a winch extraction was required.

They were taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.