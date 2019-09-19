Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ISLAND RESCUE: A hiker injured while trekking on Great Keppel Island was winched to safety by the RACQ Rescue Helicopter.
ISLAND RESCUE: A hiker injured while trekking on Great Keppel Island was winched to safety by the RACQ Rescue Helicopter.
News

Injured GKI hiker gets aerial rescue

19th Sep 2019 3:56 PM

GREAT Keppel Island's beautiful Monkey Beach was the scene of a dramatic helicopter rescue today.

A bushwalker aged in their 70s was walking along the Monkey Beach track when they lost their footing and subsequently fell over.

The patient attempted to continue walking out, however, the leg injury sustained from the fall made it unfeasible.

Around noon, RACQ Capricorn Rescue arrived at the scene and stabilised the hiker.

Due to the terrain where the patient was located, a winch extraction was required.

They were taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

 

ISLAND RESCUE: A hiker injured while trekking on Great Keppel Island was winched to safety by the RACQ Rescue Helicopter.
ISLAND RESCUE: A hiker injured while trekking on Great Keppel Island was winched to safety by the RACQ Rescue Helicopter.
tmbemergency tmbrescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dog squad called to help track fugitive

    premium_icon Dog squad called to help track fugitive

    News The man is understood to be within Kershaw Gardens

    Man wanted by police after ram-raid burglary

    premium_icon Man wanted by police after ram-raid burglary

    News Police looking for man who tried to steal cigarette display after ram-raiding a...

    UPDATE: Police still investigating tragic boat crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police still investigating tragic boat crash

    News Police are preparing a report for the coroner in relation to the death of two men...

    Premier Rocky trainer leaving

    premium_icon Premier Rocky trainer leaving

    News In a massive blow for Rockhampton racing, premier trainer Tom Button is relocating...