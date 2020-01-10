Injured Keleher out of Nationals

SPEEDWAY: Rocky speedway champion Zane Keleher has chosen to sit out of the 2020 Aus Speedway Championships after sustaining a head injury on Monday night.

Keleher was competing in round two at the titles when he was involved in a crash.

“Caught on the unfortunate end of a tangle with other riders and suffered a concussion,” he said.

“Time is the only thing that mends a concussion and ­unfortunately we don’t have that on our side in this short series.”

Despite feeling fine on Thursday, Keleher was struggling on the bike.

“Unfortunately I have made the heartbreaking decision to withdraw from the remainder of the championships after completing practice at round four at Mildura,” he said.

“It’s not an easy decision … with a lot on the line, including the opportunity to be signed in the UK this season.

“My health and the safety to myself and the other riders on track comes first. I just wasn’t meant to be in this series.”

Keleher thanked the public for their support and said he would be watching the rest of the series from the sidelines.