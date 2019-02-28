Triumphant return to school after rugby injury

Alex Clark back at school with Liam O’Hara, Jack Moses, Nicholas Graham and First XV Captain Harry Vella at Nudgee College. Picture: Liam Kidston.

ALEXANDER Clark is back at Nudgee College in his wheelchair with a heartwarming bond of support from a Wallaby rugby player he has never met.

Students, teachers and devoted medical staff have all been touched by the youngster's positive attitude since his traumatic spinal cord injury playing GPS rugby in the 15Bs last August.

The constant warmth around him has also fuelled his upbeat return to Year 10 studies two days a week.

"It's been wonderful for Alex's progress to feel such friendship and goodwill from his friends and the school," proud father Paul Clark said.

Alexander Clark back at Nudgee College. Picture: Liam Kidston.

"Alex wants to walk, he wants to be free again, and that support truly is one of the big motivating factors in his rehabilitation."

Mother Emma Edwards added: "He's a fighter and the college community has done so much for him in prayers and continual support I don't know how to thank them.

"There was someone visiting every day of his months in hospital."

The college is wheelchair-friendly and minor modifications are being undertaken in those areas that are not. For Alex.

Maths is his favourite subject. He's able to use a keyboard with tailored aids for his studies while the fine motor skills in his hands improve little by little on his long road.

The youngster who relished scoring tries on the wing is yet to regain movement in his legs.

When Alex moved into a new family home in Brisbane's eastern suburbs this month, he could not have imagined the surprise.

What happened next will transform how you feel about three-code star Karmichael Hunt.

Hunt might never have known it was the 15-year-old moving into the house he sold to reignite his career in Sydney. Somehow he found out.

Support from Karmichael Hunt has been welcomed by Alexander’s family. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"It's quite moving. Karmichael left a signed Wallabies jersey on the kitchen bench for Alex and the most wonderful words in a card," said Mr Clark, a mining services executive.

"It was about staying strong, how he had been through a lot of injuries and hurdles and good things come to those who wait."

Alex added: "It was a big surprise … he wrote how I could always call him to talk because he'd had injuries too and you could always overcome them."

The youngster had a visit with a difference last September when singer Vance Joy and Wallabies halfback Will Genia, who shares Alex's Papua New Guinean heritage, arrived at the Queensland Children's Hospital at the same time.

Hospital staff somehow found Joy a guitar and he strummed out his hit Riptide in the ward with Alex and Genia enjoying it equally.

Nurses at the hospital won't quickly forget Alex's smile, quiet sense of humour and joker streak.

Alex on the field for Nudgee before his injury. Picture: John Sayer

Or his devoted aunt Shirley, whose reward for flying down from Port Moresby to spend months by his side was a heart-jumping moment when she found a rubber snake planted in his bed.

"It's a long road but seeing him with the strength now to sit upright on his own and get out of bed into his wheelchair are great advances," father Paul said.

"What he's achieved already is inspiring.

"When Year 12 finished last year, you would have thought getting to 'Schoolies' was on everyone's mind but the Smith twins (Hugo and Henry) spent the whole afternoon with Alex.

"Wonderful."

Nudgee College and the wider community are rallying with calls to support the Blue for Alex fundraising event on Saturday, March 9 on the school's Wilkes Oval.

Singer Pete Murray, a Nudgee old boy, and the band Midnight Groove will perform at an event with several hundred seats still available for it to reach the 1500-strong limit.

Former Powderfinger bass player John Collins and sporting greats Laura Geitz, Ian Healy, Sam Thaiday and Susie O'Neill will also attend while local businesses have generously donated goods and services.

Tickets can be booked online through www.trybooking.com while donations can also be made for those unable to attend.

"The generosity is extraordinary and we appreciate the support of this huge community event," Nudgee College principal Peter Fullagar said.

"Boys at the college have learnt about the power of mateship, of just being there for a friend.

"Alex is amazing in his quiet way with his transition back to school because it's shown all our boys the resilience required to deal with something really tough.

"You see him on that last table in the courtyard at morning tea and he's back as just one of the boys."