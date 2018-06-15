Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS,
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Bev Lacey
Breaking

Injured person found after overnight quad bike accident

vanessa jarrett
by
15th Jun 2018 8:59 AM

UPDATE 10AM: A MALE person in his 50s is being airlifted after he was found this morning in a "serious state” following a quad bike rollover the afternoon before.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed he was being airlifted to Rockhampton hospital around 9.45am.

Queensland Ambulance Service first received the call at 8.20am.

He is in a serious condition with a significant head injury.

It is understood he rolled the quad bike the previous afternoon and he spent the night outside before being found.

The incident occurred at the end of the Bondoola road in Bondoola.

9AM: A PERSON has been found in a "serious state” this morning after they rolled their quad bike last night near Yeppoon .

It is understood the person rolled their quad bike sometime last night and Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 8.20am this morning.

The incident occurred in Bondoola, around Bondoola road.

Ambulance crews are on scene and have requested extra back up.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has just been called to the scene.

The spokesperson said it is looking "very serious”.

Details of the injuries are unknown at this stage.

More to follow.

Headed to Rockhampton hospital

male in 50s

head injury

serious condition with a siginficant injury

yesterday afternoon

bondoola quad bike accident racq helicopter rescue service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Jimeoin lands a king salmon in the Rocky CBD

    premium_icon Jimeoin lands a king salmon in the Rocky CBD

    News Seriously good day's fishing for comedian and crew on Fitzroy charter

    Fire destroys landmark Queensland pub

    Fire destroys landmark Queensland pub

    News The hotel had been closed for several months

    LNP's bold plan to reduce CQ power bills by $300

    LNP's bold plan to reduce CQ power bills by $300

    Politics Driving down electricity prices by bringing in competition for Ergon

    Local Partners