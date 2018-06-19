Napa confident of leading Maroons’ pack

Dylan Napa is confident of playing in Origin II in Sydney. (AAP Image/Darren England)

DYLAN Napa is confident he will play in Sunday's must-win Origin II clash against NSW, as Queensland debutant Kalyn Ponga says he is also ready to be thrown into the deep end at ANZ Stadium.

Maroons prop Napa broke his silence over his lingering ankle injury on Tuesday, as the deadline to prove his fitness looms closer.

The Roosters forward came into Queensland camp with his left foot in a moon boot and failed to train in the team's light session on Monday afternoon.

But he was quick to play down the severity of his injury on Tuesday, appearing at a media session without the boot.

The Maroons will train on Wednesday in their first contested session of the week and coach Kevin Walters has told Napa he must take part if he is to play in Sydney on Sunday.

And Napa is confident he will be right to go.

"Kevvie's giving me every opportunity to prove fit tomorrow so I will have a better idea tomorrow," he said.

Napa suffered the injury in the Roosters’ win over Penrith. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

"I'm really hopeful to play. But if the best thing for the team is me to not play and for Tim Glasby or whoever it may be to come in at 100 per cent, then I'll do that for the team.

"I think I'll play. It would be pretty tough (for any person) to try to say no to a deciding Origin match in Sydney.

"It feels pretty good. It's been getting better each 24 hours. In another 24 hours when we're training tomorrow, hopefully it improves again. I'm taking it day by day. Tomorrow will be the big test.

"It's a pretty simple injury and it happens quite a lot, it's just bad timing."

Napa said he has injured a ligament in his ankle, in what is an aggravation of an injury suffered last year.

Meanwhile, Ponga spoke for the first time since it was announced he would be making his highly-anticipated debut on Sunday.

The Newcastle sensation will come off the bench as a utility and said he is ready to embrace whatever is thrown at him.

"I think I'm ready," he said.

"I don't think it's come too quick or anything like that.

"I'm here to offer what I can do and that's how I'm going to go about it ... I feel comfortable, which is good."

Kalyn Ponga says he’s ready for the Origin cauldron. Pic: Adam Head

Born in Western Australia, Ponga is of New Zealand descent but declared his allegiance to Queensland last year.

He said he had no regrets over that decision, after growing up in Mount Isa and Mackay.

"I was comfortable back then when I made that decision as well," he said.

"My family means a lot to me and getting their acceptance was very important to me. Once I got that, I was more than happy with my decision.

"But I knew making the decision wasn't going to get you anywhere. You have to put in a lot of hard work and that's what I've done to get here."