Injured rugby player airlifted to Brisbane

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been airlifted to Brisbane by an RACQ LifeFlight air ambulance after he suffered a suspected spinal injury during a rugby match last night.

The teenager was transported to Emerald Hospital by the Queensland Ambulance Service after suffering the injury, where doctors made the decision to have him airlifted to Brisbane.

QAS transported him to Emerald Airport early this morning, where the air ambulance was waiting.

The jet left Emerald just after 6am, airlifting the teen to Brisbane in a stable condition.

He was then transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital by the QAS.