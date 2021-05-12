Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Carnarvon Gorge to perform a stretcher winch rescue for an injured bushwalker. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Injured woman stranded in national park for several hours

Aden Stokes
12th May 2021 7:30 AM
A bushwalker was left stranded for several hours in Carnarvon Gorge after she was injured while on a walk on Tuesday morning.

It is believed the woman fell about 3.30am and suffered suspected pelvic injuries and was unable to walk.

It was several hours before she was found by another bushwalker and park rangers.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked about 2.45pm to perform a stretcher winch rescue.

On arrival to the scene, the on-board Rescue Crewman and Critical Care paramedic were winched down to stabilise and ready the patient for a stretcher winch recovery back into the helicopter.

The patient was winched to safety and flown to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

She was transported in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

