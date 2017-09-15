Injured women leave crash scene to chase lost dog

Emergency services are responding to the crash.

Emergency services are responding to the crash. File

UPDATE 11.30AM: TWO women involved in a caravan roll over on the Bruce Hwy have not yet been assessed by on-scene paramedics as they have run into the scrub to chase a dog.

A QAS spokeswoman said two women are believed to have been injured in the single-vehicle accident, however have put the safety of their pet dog ahead of themselves.

She said paramedics are waiting on the side of the road until the women return from finding their dog that ran off into bushland after the accident.

It is not known if the dog is injured.

More to come.

UPDATE 10.45AM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed paramedics are responding to a crash on the Bruce Hwy.

The spokeswoman said crews were called to reports a caravan had rolled near St Lawrence at 10.30am.

She said QAS were still en route to the accident and no further information was available.

More to come.

BREAKING 10.30am: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Initial reports indicate a crash has occurred on the Bruce Hwy at St Lawrence with reports of multiple patients involved.

It is unclear at this stage how serious the crash is or how many vehicle are involved.

Motorists in the area are urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.