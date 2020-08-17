Injured Yeppoon Rd motorcyclist’s condition improves

ALMOST three weeks since he was injured in a serious motorbike and car accident on Yeppoon Rd, a 63-year-old man is now in a serious but stable condition in a Brisbane hospital.

The man was injured on July 29, when his motorbike collided with a Holden Commodore near The Oaks Service Station on Yeppoon Rd around 11am.

He lost the lower half of his leg at the scene.

He was initially taken to Rockhampton Hospital and was flown to Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital to undergo further treatment.

The man was initially in a critical condition and is now serious but stable.

