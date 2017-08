Three cars have been involved in a crash at Gracemere Shopping World this afternoon.

4.25pm: Two patients are being transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a carpark crash at Gracemere Shoppingworld.

One person is suffering from seatbelt related wrist and chest pain injury and another is undergoing assessment.

4pm: At least one person is believed to have been injured in a three-vehicle accident at the Gracemere staff car park.

Emergency service are responding.

Details on nature of injuries and extent of damage is not known at this time.

More to follow.