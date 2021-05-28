Injury blow for TCC on eve of Aaron Payne kick-off

The Cathedral College coach Mick Busby talks tactics with his troops at a training session in the lead-up to the Aaron Payne Cup.

The Cathedral College’s Aaron Payne Cup campaign has suffered a blow just days out from competition kick-off.

Captain Tyler Conroy has been ruled out of the Round 1 clash with St Brendan’s after picking up a shoulder injury at the Queensland secondary schools championships.

TCC coach Mick Busby said that was a big loss for the team, which made it to the semi-finals of Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition last year.

TCC will take on St Brendan’s College on Tuesday at 6pm in the revamped format of the APC.

The two schools will also face off in the Cowboys Challenge at 5pm.

All games from those two competitions and their southern equivalents will be livestreamed on this website.

Busby said TCC were steeling for a tough contest first up.

Hooker Jai Hansen will captain TCC in their opening Aaron Payne Cup game against St Brendan's College on Tuesday.

His players had had limited time together on the training paddock because of their rep commitments.

A number of them played for the Capras under-18s, who were semi-finalists in the QRL’s Mal Meninga Cup.

Busby said the experience of playing at that higher level would prove invaluable and would have them match hardened for the APC.

Hooker Jai Hansen, who made a huge impression on the APC last year, assumes the captaincy for Tuesday’s game.

Busby said he would also be looking to forward Riley Hall and halfback Seth McGilvray to play leading roles after they, too, produced strong showings last year.

Forward Riley Hall will be a key figure for The Cathedral College in the Aaron Payne Cup.

“Our forward pack is really strong, and we will get some good go-forward from Tom Powell, Nathan Kleidon and Cadel Crawford.

“Elekana Suavai will prove a real handful in the centres as well.”

Busby said the match-ups against St Brendan’s were always spirited and brought out the best in both sides.

“It’s going to be really tough, particularly down there (at Yeppoon). Scott Minto will have them firing on all cylinders,” he said.

“It’s a good way to start and we’re looking at this game to get a gauge on where we are, given we’ve had no trials.

“We’d like to think we can go deep into the competition again this year but right now we are just focused on what we have to do against St Brendan’s.”

