Injury worries for TCC ahead of Payne Cup semi

The Cathedral College has a few injury worries heading into Wednesday’s Aaron Payne Cup semi-final against Ingatius Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Several of The Cathedral College’s key players are under injury clouds ahead of the Aaron Payne Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The player most in doubt is centre Kurtis Farr, who was injured in the team’s 28-26 win over St Brendan’s last Tuesday.

Farr is one of the team’s most experienced campaigners and has been a consistent performer in their five round games.

TCC head to Mackay to take on Ignatius Park at 10am on Wednesday, with the game to be livestreamed on this website.

The Cathedral College's Kurtis Farr was injured in last week’s game against St Brendan’s. Photo: Jann Houley

Kirwan State High and St Patrick’s Mackay face off in the other semi at 11.30am in Townsville, which will also be livestreamed.

TCC coach Mick Busby said he would continue to monitor his injured players’ progress and finalise his semi-final team on Tuesday.

The players had a light gym session on Friday and were back on the training paddock on Sunday, where there was a particular focus on their edge defence.

TCC scored four wins in their 2020 campaign, one of them a stunning come-from-behind win against their semi-final opponents in Round 2.

The Cathedral College co-captain Riley Boaza in action against Ignatius Park in their Round 2 clash in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

Busby said the win gave them plenty of confidence but they were keenly aware that finals football was a different ball game.

“We’ve got to go out there and bring our best game or else it will be curtains,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure we won’t run them down like we did last time. They’ll be ready for us this time.

“They probably didn’t see us coming last time and I’m sure they’ve gone back to the drawing board and studied our plays and defensive structures and patterns.

“We’ve got to be strong in defence. These games are all about momentum; you’ve got to take that momentum and hold it, and you’ve got to make as few mistakes as possible.

“If we play to the best of our ability, we can win the game.”

