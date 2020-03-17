Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Inland Rail project will be a great benefit for South East Queensland, particularly in terms of reducing road transport pressure.
The Inland Rail project will be a great benefit for South East Queensland, particularly in terms of reducing road transport pressure.
News

Inland Rail’s $13.3 billion boost for regional communities

Staff Writers
17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REGIONAL communities across Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales will benefit from the boost of up to $13.3 billion in Gross Regional Product over the next 50 years off the back of Inland Rail's construction, according to a new report released by the Australian Government.

The in-depth study by EY (formerly Ernst and Young) demonstrates the potential for complementary industry investment alongside the rail line to generate billions in added value for regional communities over the first 50 years of operation.

A large portion of the $10 billion project will be spent in Queensland during construction.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack welcomed the report as further proof of Inland Rail's long-term contribution to the growth of regional Australia.

"Inland Rail is an investment that we know has enormous payback for regional Australia 10, 30 and 50 years down the track," Mr McCormack said.

"Inland Rail is going to draw industry to regional Australia where the enhanced freight rail network will connect companies and consumers both domestically and internationally.

"This new EY report identifies the benefit to Gross Regional Product along the alignment could be up to $13.3 billion over the next 50 years. That is massive for regional Australia and builds on the 16,000 jobs and $16 billion economic boost generated during construction and operation."

Mr McCormack said the EY report assessed the additional benefits to communities from opportunities for local businesses.

"With Inland Rail, our regional communities are primed to take advantage of the manufacturing, packing facilities, meat processing plants, regional airports and distribution centres that will establish and expand around the rail line," he said.

"The benefits of this project are going to be felt across generations."

artc inland rail project toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Stupid’ robbery stumps cop

        premium_icon ‘Stupid’ robbery stumps cop

        News “Beggars belief” and “stupidity” – they were the words Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey used to describe an alleged armed robbery.

        High demand for commercial property after $5.65 million sale

        premium_icon High demand for commercial property after $5.65 million sale

        Property A fully leased five-level office building in Rockhampton’s CBD will go to auction...

        Calls to expand postal voting shot down

        premium_icon Calls to expand postal voting shot down

        News The coronavirus has CQ’s voters concerned about becoming infected when casting a...

        Rates relief could be on way for Cobraball victims

        premium_icon Rates relief could be on way for Cobraball victims

        News RATES relief for those who lost their homes in the Cobraball bushfires could soon...

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM