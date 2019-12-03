Inlet group make headway for creeks

Yeppoon Inlet Association members met with Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Council staff to discuss further clean-up works at Fig Tree and Ross Creeks

Yeppoon Inlet Association members met with Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Council staff to discuss further clean-up works at Fig Tree and Ross Creeks

YEPPOON Inlet Association continue to make huge headway in their bid to tidy up Ross and Fig Tree Creeks to improve public amenity for safe access to all users and the environment.

Members of the Yeppoon Inlet Association met with Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Council representatives on Friday to discuss further works requiring the removal of old concrete slabs and debris after the removal of five unauthorised shed structures adjoining jetties.

Yeppoon Inlet Association Chairman Ray Barry said the group have known for years that works would need to be done to provide a safer amenity for the public.

“Since 2000, we have been working with Livingstone Council and State Government and have already assisted with removing 10 abandoned derelict boats and related debris from the banks of the creek,” Mr Barry said.

“The first five unauthorised shed structures have now been removed and we hope to begin to finish associated tidy up works with the removal of concrete slabs that abutted the former structures in the next week.

“While the Inlet Association has been doing the work on the next stage of the clean-up, Livingstone Council have assisted with the waiving of dumping fees of the clean-up efforts with removal of concrete and debris that will be taken to Yeppoon landfill.”

While awaiting the completion of a collective lease from Livingstone Council which will allow for the construction of consistent 3x3 metre purpose built regulated jetty structures, the group will continue work on all areas that do not require significant excavation and are well set back from the tidal works area.

Mr Barry said the group hope to see the stabilising of the creek bank and tidal works begin by March 2020.

“The Inlet Association have been ably assisted by Livingstone Council and we are working together to ensure we can have a long-term solution that gives everyone a better understanding of what is required and ensures facilitation of great environmental outcomes.,” he said.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the Inlet Association must be commended for their proactive approach in relation to the clean-up of both Fig Tree Creek and Ross Creek areas which will pave the way for long term tenure to be granted through trustee sub leases to participating boat owners who become members of the Inlet Association.

“These arrangements have only been made possible through an Indigenous Land Use Agreement between the Durumbal traditional owners and the State Government,” Cr Ludwig said.

“Council would also like to acknowledge the support and generosity shown by the Durumbal owners in acceding to the ILUA in recognition of the importance of the safe harbour that these jetty sites have historically provided for the boating community.

“The good will of all parties and the hard yards put in by the Inlet Association is insuring that the best possible outcome for both the boaties and the environment of Fig Tree and Ross Creeks can be achieved.”