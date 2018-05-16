Inmate in hospital with head injuries after prison fight

2.15PM: A PRISONER was injured after a fight with a fellow inmate, according to Queensland Corrective Services.

A spokesperson for Queensland Corrective Services said the prisoner sustained head injuries after the fight this morning.

"The prisoner was examined and determined to require further medical assessment and was transferred to Rockhampton Hospital by QAS in a stable condition.

"Queensland Corrective Services officers brought the situation quickly under control. No officers were injured.

"The matter has been referred to the Queensland Police Corrective Services Investigation Unit.”

12.15PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews are responding to reports of an injury at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Initial reports suggest the person may be suffering with head and eye trauma.

The information is yet to be confirmed by authorities, but comes a day after a prisoner was found dead in his cell.

Accused murderer of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel, Russell Williams, was found dead in his Rockhampton prison cell on Tuesday morning.