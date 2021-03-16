Inmate wants bail due to his bad behaviour while in jail

A man who ripped out a microphone in a courtroom and used it to assault police officers has continued his bad behaviour in prison, allegedly assaulting and spitting on corrective services officers.

Clifford Andrew Sabin, who was witnessed by The Morning Bulletin when he carried out the courtroom attack in October, made a bail application on Tuesday (March 16) in Rockhampton Magistrates Court claiming his circumstances had changed and he was at risk of committing further offences while in custody.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her client, who had been diagnosed and treated for paranoid schizophrenia, had spent the majority of his time so far in prison in the detention unit due to his behaviour which was “escalating”, and he was more at risk of committing further offences in custody than in the community.

Mr Sabin, 55, was charged with grievous bodily harm, two counts of serious assault of a police officer, along with one each of wilful damage and serious assault of a police officer while armed after the courtroom incident where had been denied bail on charges of enter premises and commit indictable offence, enter premises with intent and obstruct police.

Since then, Mr Sabin has had more charges laid against him including common assault, two counts of serious assault of corrective services officers by spitting, one serious assault of a corrective services officer and stealing.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Mr Sabin was not at risk of serving too much time in prison.

He said the two charges of spitting were very serious because Mr Sabin was Hepatitis C positive.

Magistrate Cameron Press said he had to reject Ms Craven’s submission Mr Sabin was more at risk in prison than in the community of committing further offences.

“It’s like saying ‘well if you misbehave in jail, you should be let out because you will pose more of a problem there than out in the community’,” he said.

“The problem with that is he gets a benefit for committing offences while in custody irrespective of his personal circumstances.”



Mr Craven said her client may need a full psychiatric assessment which could lead to an application to the mental health court.

She said he was still supported by his parents and siblings, had his own Department of Housing unit, was on a forensic order, had a NDIS package and the Public Trustee managed his funds.

Mr Press adjourned the matter with a date to be set when he had made a decision on the bail application.