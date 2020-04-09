Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two prison inmates have been charged over an alleged attempted murder after a 26-year-old was stabbed several times to his chest, back and neck while in cell.
Two prison inmates have been charged over an alleged attempted murder after a 26-year-old was stabbed several times to his chest, back and neck while in cell.
Crime

Inmates charged after prisoner almost killed in cell

by Jessica McSweeney
9th Apr 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two inmates have been charged over an alleged attempted murder after a fellow prisoner was stabbed several times at Kempsey jail on Wednesday.

The two men, aged 50 and 28, allegedly targeted the 26-year-old victim inside his cell at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre.

Mid North Coast Correctional Centre near Kempsey. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Mid North Coast Correctional Centre near Kempsey. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The man was stabbed multiple times in the back, chest and neck.

Prison staff called in emergency services at 3.15 yesterday afternoon and the man was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Both men were arrested and the older man was charged with attempted murder while the younger man was charged with aid and abet attempted murder.

Both were refused bail and will appear in court today.

Originally published as Inmates charged over alleged attempted prison murder

The alleged victim is in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Nathan Edwards
The alleged victim is in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Nathan Edwards
attempted murder crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STANAGE STAND-OFF: Backpackers roll into quiet fishing town

        premium_icon STANAGE STAND-OFF: Backpackers roll into quiet fishing town

        Community Locals express COVID-19 rule concerns as international backpackers hit remote coastal town.

        COVID-19: State Government reveals plans for CQ Hospital

        premium_icon COVID-19: State Government reveals plans for CQ Hospital

        Politics Queensland has recorded another 10 cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to...

        Tune into the radio this Anzac Day at home for dawn service

        premium_icon Tune into the radio this Anzac Day at home for dawn service

        News Locals can tune into the 4RO radio for a commemorative dawn service.

        Capricornia farms benefit from working VISA changes

        premium_icon Capricornia farms benefit from working VISA changes

        News Farmers struggling to muster a workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic will welcome...