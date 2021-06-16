Inner city ABC staff punted to suburbs

In a major shake-up of the ABC, hundreds of employees will be moved out of its inner-city headquarters in an effort to “stay relevant.”

In a major shake-up of the ABC, hundreds of employees will be moved out of its inner-city headquarters in an effort to “stay relevant.”

In a major shake-up of the ABC, 300 staff will be moved out of its inner-city headquarters to Parramatta to address long-held concerns about staying relevant to audiences.

The bombshell announcement Wednesday morning from the managing director David Anderson will mean staff from 200 news, regional, local and entertainment divisions, as well as support staff, will shift out of their Ultimo digs.

The ABC has long been under fire for not reflecting audience diversity and being captive to inner-city politics, with reforms announced a year ago acknowledging the broadcaster needed to "stay relevant" by having fewer staff in Sydney and more in suburban areas.

The ABC headquarters in Ultimo. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

The news was welcomed by Western Sydney leaders, but political commentators fear the moves don't go far enough.

Business Western Sydney director David Borger said Parramatta was the geographical heart of Sydney and "it was the right move".

"We've been a vocal advocate for institutions like the ABC and SBS to better connect with the diverse communities of Australia by basing themselves in places like Parramatta in Sydney's western suburbs," he said.

David Borger. Picture: Matthew Vasilescu

"Having journalists boots on the ground in Parramatta will tell the story of what is important to the people of Western Sydney."

In an email to staff, Mr Anderson said Parramatta would be an ideal location and would make it easier for staff to engage with the "demographic heart" of Sydney.

"It is anticipated the process to find and develop the new facility, identify the appropriate teams and roles to relocate there and then move staff to the new premises will be complete by 2024," his statement read.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson. Picture: Mick Tsikas

"It will help us to be more connected, relevant, and engaged with communities in the demographic heart of Sydney.

"We will come back to you in the next few months about this process, including our work in developing a timeline for the relocation."

The head honcho said the broadcaster still needed to find and develop the new facilities - but it would be finished by 2024.

Free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs communication director Evan Mulholland said he was concerned the move would not be sufficient to address concerns of bias.

"While moving a relatively small number ABC employees to Parramatta may help them experience a life perspective outside cycling distance of Ultimo, it is unrealistic to suggest that the ABC's coverage will be any less biased," he said.

"Its main presenters will still be based at inner city studios, with almost half of all full-time employees still at Ultimo.

"The ABC should take up Communication Minister Paul Fletcher's suggestion of selling its inner-city offices."

Last year under a five year plan the public broadcaster said it planned to have 75 per cent of content makers located outside of Ultimo by 2025.

Originally published as Inner city ABC staff punted to Parramatta