Innes Park estate gets green light in deemed approval

AN INNES Park development that will see vacant land turned into a residential subdivision has been given the green light.

Pacific Acres estate has received the go-ahead for operational works by deemed approval from the Bundaberg Regional Council.

It is the second deemed approval given by council since March 2016, the other being the controversial Jewel development at Bargara.

The deemed approval is for operational works associated with the subdivision of the land, which forms part of the Pacific Acres estate.

The 8.18ha site, on the corner of Back Windermere and Innes Park Rds, will reconfigure into three stages with the first 22 lots and civil works starting on Watchbell St.

It is proposed to be developed as a rural residential subdivision.

The engineer for the development sent an email to council on January 2 which stated no notification for the decision had been made.

"The decision-making period for this application has ended," the email read.

"As we have not yet received notification that a decision has been made, please find attached our Deemed Approval Notice under s64(3) of the Planning Act 2016."

A council spokesman said the council officers had been working cooperatively with the applicant's consultants to finalise the assessment of the engineering drawings when the applicant exercised their rights to seek a deemed approval of the application.

"Importantly, council issued a Decision Notice with conditions on 16 January, 2019, which ensures that the works will comply with council's adopted standards," he said.

He said this was the first deemed approval for an operational works application issued by the Bundaberg Regional Council.