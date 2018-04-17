Innovative finalists listed for Pitch in the Paddock

Dr Glen Richards from Shark Tank will judge the eight finalists at Pitch in the Paddock at Beef Australia 2018.

Dr Glen Richards from Shark Tank will judge the eight finalists at Pitch in the Paddock at Beef Australia 2018.

MOBILE slaughtering units, pro-biotic feed and technological ear-tagging are just some of the innovative ideas announced as finalists in the Beef Australia 2018 Pitch in the Paddock.

Entrepreneurial ideas including 'Uber for freight' have also been short-listed for the May 9 event, along with an online marketplace for rural products and services and autonomous watering systems with pump control.

Beef Australia 2018 Chief Executive Officer, Denis Cox said he was excited to welcome amazing talent to the stage in a range of different fields.

"This event is being run for the first time at Beef Australia 2018, and judging by the responses and talent, it will be the first of many competitions to come and will also set a huge benchmark for years to come,” Mr Cox said.

The eight finalists in the inaugural Pitch in the Paddock, supported by KPMG, will pitch their ideas to an extraordinary group of business leaders and investors infront of a live audience.

Winners have the opportunity to take home fantastic cash prizes and incentive packages.

This exciting new event will be MC'd by Mark Sowerby, Founder of Blue Sky Alternative Investments and Inaugural QLD Chief Entrepreneur.

"I am really pleased to be a part of something that enables the best and the brightest entrepreneurial minds in the Beef Industry to come together and pitch their ideas to a panel of five highly impressive successful business owners and operators that are greatly respected in their own fields,” Mark said.

"This is a chance to discover new talent and to make a real difference to the industry and to our finalists.”

Mark will lead an impressive and formidable judging panel which will include Ben van Delden, Head of AgTech and Head of Markets at KPMG Australia.

"I believe that innovation and evolution have much in common; breakthroughs happen right at the edge, closest to the problem that needs a solution,” Ben said.

"Pitch in the Paddock is about providing the best of Australia's many entrepreneurial beef sector innovators with the opportunity to showcase their solution to the industry, receive constructive feedback, and access expert start up coaching insights.

"KPMG are proud to be donating specialist acceleration advice to the founders of the winning start-ups.”

Glen Richards, veterinary physician, entrepreneur and investor who is also a Shark on Shark Tank was "very happy” to be on the judging panel.

"Food security and food technology is an interesting space to invest. Looking forward to hearing about innovations in the beef industry,” he said.

Markus Kahlbetzer, Founder & CEO of BridgeLane Group, Sarah Nolet, Founder and CEO of AgThentic and Susan McDonald, Managing Director of Super Butcher, will also be judges.

EVENT DETAILS

Wednesday May 9, 2pm to 5pm.

Rockhampton State High School Sports Complex, Rockhampton

Buy tickets at www.beefaustralia.com.au

PITCH IN THE PADDOCK FINALISTS

Fluxx - Emerald, QLD

Nick Dyer

Peer to peer general freight platform - "uber for freight" - can request freight, or identify as a courier.

All Quotes Direct - Mount Isa, QLD

Heidi Smith

Online marketplace for finding services and products in rural and regional farm locations.

MEQ Probe

Jordy Kitschke

MEQ Probe, a simple-to-use tool that uses nanoscale biophotonics to provide measurements for the eating quality of beef. MEQ Probe sends a beam of light into a carcass, and measures the light that reflects from the meat. This reflectance allows us to measure traits such as intramuscular fat and shear force, which we know correlate to the eating experiences around tenderness and taste.

WaterSave - Cairns, QLD

Daryl Lyons

Autonomous watering system that integrates field sensors and pump control to manage water delivery. Using a range of long range battery sensors including pump control, valve control, flow meters, tank level, trough level, bore level and weather stations

Livestock Labs - Sydney, NSW

Tim Cannon

Livestock implants 'Embedivet', that collects biometric data in each animal. Data is collected and analysed using our proprietary analytics to turn this into actions which are sent directly to the farmer's phone. The farmer can be notified to address this cow immediately and treat and contain the disease early. Embedivet is this small, implantable device that frees the farmer to focus only on the animals that need their attention and valuable time.

Vence Corp - California, USA

Frank Wooten

Livestock ear tag for virtual fencing, automated herding, and animal health detection and real-time monitoring

FarmGate MSU - Western Victoria

Chris Balazs

Mobile slaughtering unit - FarmGate MSU will bring processing to the farm; instead of the animals going to the abattoir the abattoir goes to the farm. Enabling a new category of meat which guarantees provenance, traceability, highest animal welfare and excellent eating quality.

ProAgni - NSW

Fiona Soulsby

Removing antibiotics from animal feed and replacing with a dry form probiotic additive for livestock. Biotechnology and feed inputs.