Innovative new machinery joins Rocky region’s fleet

The Rockhampton Regional Council has just received three new machines, which will provide a step up from the technology it was using previously.

Two graders and a loader are now at the Gracemere Depot to help fix and build the region’s road network.

One of the new machines is a Caterpillar 950M Wheel Loader, with the other two being Caterpillar 150-14A Graders.

Mayor Tony Williams said the machinery was replaced at the optimum time of balancing productivity and machinery down time, helping optimise the council’s operating costs.

“The benefit of having new machines means more horse power, the addition of ergonomic operator’s cabins, and increased productivity in the new graders which come with 14 foot blades (4267mm) as opposed to the previous models which were fitted with 12 foot (3658mm) blades,” Cr Williams said.

“The graders also have much newer technology than their predecessors, which means better fuel economy and ease of operation.

“A fun fact about the new graders is that they do not have a steering wheel, and instead use a joystick to control most of its functions. This allows for greater accuracy while operating.”

The contracting process for the machines was competitive, with Hastings Deering (Australia) Ltd coming out on top to supply the Caterpillars.

Hastings Deering’s Greg Hewlett said it was great to see the council adopt some of the latest grade control technology that came with their Caterpillar machines.

“As a large local employer in the region, Hastings Deering enjoy working with council to supply modern equipment which assists in building higher quality roads faster due to increased productivity that the new machines provide,” Mr Hewlett said.

The council says the machines will be used to improve the Rockhampton region’s rural road network.