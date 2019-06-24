Innovative program that could change your child's life

READING SKILLS: Rebecca Molineaux with Bolton (two) and Olivia (one month) take advantage of a new reading program sure to change lives.

Isaac Regional Council

AN INNOVATIVE reading program could change your child's life.

A novel idea in the Isaac region to bring reading outdoors has begun with a popular children's program across libraries in the shire which are getting nostalgic with the new First Five Forever program, Pop Ups at the Park due to start next month.

With a rise in technology, Mayor Anne Baker said the program aimed to support parents to be their child's number one educator.

"Parents want to do what's best for their kids, but sometimes it's difficult to navigate what kids really need when there's a barrage of competing messages out there,” she said. "We're excited to be part of this grass roots initiative, something that gets back to basics and empowers parents and caregivers to help their children learn when their brains are developing at their fastest.”

The first round of Pop Ups at the Park will be held at Moranbah, Dysart, Nebo, Clermont and Glenden before it'll expand to more locations throughout this year and 2020.

Essentially, it provides a strong early literacy foundation for children aged up to five years old. It was formed as a partnership between the State Library of Queensland, the Queensland Government and 74 local governments across the state.

Visit first5forever.org.au or call 1300 472 227 for more information on the program, or visit your local library within the Isaac shire.

The First Five Forever program is a state-wide initiative being delivered by Isaac shire libraries.