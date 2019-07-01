Innovators announced for ground-breaking CQ ag program

AFTER more then 30 applications and weeks of deliberation, 10 innovators have been selected for the AgFrontier Regional AgTech Incubator Program.

AgFrontier provides regionally based start-ups in inland Queensland and Northern New South Wales a dedicated incubator program, designed specifically for rural entrepreneurs with a practical understanding of agriculture. It is the first agtech incubator of its kind in Queensland.

CHDC, in collaboration with X-Lab, is leading the ground-breaking program, which is a combination of major events, site visits and co-working with support - both face-to-face and through remote technology interface.

The dynamic cohort of the 2019 AgFrontier Regional AgTech Incubator program with CHDC and X-Lab teams. Contributed

"CHDC is really excited by the quality of ideas and can-do attitude of the successful cohort,” CHDC agribusiness development co-ordinator Liz Alexander said.

"Because these individuals live and work in agriculture and the regions, everyone here has a powerful connection, knowledge and motivation to solve real problems.

"The group bonded immediately and members have commented on how much they are enjoying being with and connecting with other like-minded people.”

Tim Neale, from DataFarming, said it was awesome to be accepted and involved in the program.

"Even though we've lots of business experience, the world's changing so quickly that we need to have the tools and support to adapt to be successful in the future,” he said. "We're looking forward to learning, particularly about how to scale globally, and the tools in the AgFrontier program will enable us to do that. There's no-one pushing something that's all sizzle and no sausage here.”

In addition to a tailored curriculum which takes into account competing seasonal demands, the challenges of isolation and poor connectivity, the cohort will have access to national and international investor and peer networks, including an opportunity to travel to the United States.

They will showcase their product or service at the Emerald AgTeCH19 and Mungindi AgTeCH20 events and can pitch to relevant investors at the Incubator's conclusion.

"Other programs offered in Australia generally take the innovator out of their regional setting, delivering a short-term activity in a capital city - rather than bringing the program to them at the grass roots,” Mrs Alexander said.

AgFrontier is made available with funding from the Australian Government's Incubator Support initiative, the Local Buying Foundation, Advance Queensland and the Cotton Research and Development Corporation.

2019 AgFrontier innovators