Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

NT gas plant evacuated over ‘suspicious package’

by WILL ZWAR
26th May 2019 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 'SUSPICIOUS' package at the INPEX Gas Plant led to an evacuation of the site after reports were made before 11am on Sunday morning

The package was reported to police just before 11am.

An NT Police spokeswoman said the site had been evacuated prior to the arrival of police.

She said the package turned out to be leftover materials from the plant's construction phase.

"Police attended to a report of suspicious package at the Inpex gas plant. The location was evacuated by Inpex prior to police arrival," she said.

"Inquiries discovered the package was left over material from the construction phase of Inpex."

Police said the area was made safe.

evacuation gas plant inpex

Top Stories

    Gluten free important lesson learned by cafe co-owner

    premium_icon Gluten free important lesson learned by cafe co-owner

    Health Nutritionist: 'I often describe our immune system like the rural fire brigade'

    Tree planting to help save the reef, improve water quality

    premium_icon Tree planting to help save the reef, improve water quality

    Environment Lake Mary farmers want to give back to the land

    • 26th May 2019 2:43 PM
    Rockhampton's Phantom of the Opera leads announced

    premium_icon Rockhampton's Phantom of the Opera leads announced

    Art & Theatre Phantom to take stage in Rocky in November

    • 26th May 2019 2:00 PM
    Drop in Central Queensland's unemployment rate

    premium_icon Drop in Central Queensland's unemployment rate

    Politics Drop also seen in youth unemployment stats