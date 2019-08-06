Inquest granted into death of indigenous Toowoomba teen

A coronial inquest will be held into the death of Toowoomba indigenous teenager Jaylen Close, who was killed alongside fellow youth Rayshaun Carr in April 2018.

THE death of a Toowoomba indigenous teenager will be investigated by the Queensland Coroner.

The family of 16-year-old Kamilaroi boy Jaylen Close will finally get its wish after a coronial inquest was scheduled to start at the end of the month.

The bodies of Jaylen and 17-year-old Rayshaun Carr were found at the scene of a serious highway crash 30km north of Goondiwindi in April 2018.

Along with investigating the impacts of driver experience, speed and the use of drugs or alcohol in the crash, the inquest will look into whether "there was any third party involvement that contributed to death".

ANSWERS NEEDED: Toowoomba's Janelle and Audrey Armstrong are organising a special march on Saturday to push for a coronial inquest into the tragic 2018 death of their nephew Jaylen Close. Tom Gillespie

Police said the green Holden Commodore had been stolen from the Sunshine Coast before it was given to the boys.

Two farmers found the wreckage and reported it to emergency services, who arrived just after noon on April 21.

The family of both Jaylen and Rayshaun have been campaigning for the inquest since the boys' death 15 months ago, writing to the coroner three months ago.

Speaking to The Chronicle in May, Jaylen's aunt Audrey Armstrong said there were too many unanswered questions about the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

"We want our voices to be heard," she said.

"We're waiting on answers on an inquest."

A rally was held in Toowoomba in May pushing for an investigation into the deaths of the boys.

The inquest will start in the Coroners Court in Brisbane on August 26 at 10am.