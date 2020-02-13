Inquest planned for death in police custody Inquest to be held into Rocky incident

AN INQUEST will be held for the 46-year-old man who died in police custody in the Rockhampton CBD last year.

Police were called to a Bolsover St hotel carpark around 3am on November 9 following reports of a disturbance between a 46-year-old man and 33-year-old woman.

Police officers arrested the Rockhampton man for breach of a domestic violence order.

Police said initial ­investigations indicated the man struggled with police before being restrained and transported to Rockhampton watch house.

Upon arrival at the watch house, around 3.50am, the man was found unresponsive in the police vehicle.

Officers conducted CPR until the arrival of the ­Queensland Ambulance Service.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The death was reported to State Coroner Terry Ryan for investigation.

As the death occurred while he was in police custody, it is mandatory within the terms of the Coroners Act 2003 that an inquest be held.

A spokesperson for the Coroners Court of Queensland ­advised a date for the listing of the inquest would be determined once all investigations had been finalised.

At this stage the State Coroner is awaiting the autopsy and police investigation ­reports.

No further details will be released at this time.

The November/December 2019 Police Journal mentions the death in custody in its Central region report.

It was noted as a “highly stressful and emotional event for all involved.

“Despite the crews ­performing outstandingly and doing everything possible, they were unable to prevent the unfortunate from happening,” the report said.