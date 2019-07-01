INQUEST: What happened to Shandee Blackburn?

Murder victim Shandee Blackburn who died after an incident on Boddington Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo Contributed

9am: AN INQUEST into the murder of Shandee Blackburn will begin this morning.

Shandee was a young, beautiful girl walking home from work - but she never made it.

The 23 year old was stabbed to death on Boddington St in the early hours of February 9, 2013.

For six and a half year her family have waited for the truth to be revealed.

More than 50 witnesses will be called during the course of the inquest.

Among the first witnesses called will be those who were the last to see Shandee.

The inquest, held by Coroner David O'Connell, will examine a number of issues including identifying the unsafe areas around Mackay.

Police guard a crime scene on Boddington Street, East Mackay, after Shandee Blackburn was murdered there in the early hours of Saturday morning.Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

It will examine when, where, how and why Shandee was killed- this information is a requirement for all coronial inquests.

The probe will also investigate whether electronic surveillance of high-risk areas should be increased and if employers operating late-night venues should provide transport for late-shift employees without access to secure transport.

