Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Euthanasia inquiry ‘down the track’ for Qld

by Sarah Vogler
25th Jun 2018 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABORTION law reform will be the Palaszczuk Government's priority this term but Labor will keep an eye on voluntary assisted dying laws being implemented in Victoria, the Premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has responded to campaigners who held a voluntary assisted dying forum held at Parliament House in Brisbane today as they push for reform in Queensland.

"The priority of my Government is abortion law reform and we are expecting to receive the report from the law reform commission by the end of this month," she said.

"There are many people out there who have very strong views either for or against euthanasia.

"Victoria has just passed legislation. I understand that law comes into effect early next year.

"I would want to look very closely at the implementation of those laws."

Ms Palaszczuk would not be drawn on whether a parliamentary inquiry into assisted dying legislation for Queensland would be held this term as well.

"We resolved to look at how that legislation is implemented first and then we will look at what actions we will take," she said.

She said an inquiry would be held "down the track" but not until the State had a chance to see how Victoria's laws were working.

dying with dignity euthanasia queensland parliament

Top Stories

    Suspect detained after stab victim flown to Rocky hospital

    Suspect detained after stab victim flown to Rocky hospital

    Crime In a serious condition with chest wounds, cut to the head.

    • 25th Jun 2018 3:07 PM
    CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

    CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

    Breaking Public appeal launched seeking to identify person of interest.

    Man paralysed after two-litre poo cuts blood flow

    Man paralysed after two-litre poo cuts blood flow

    Offbeat Surgeonshad to remove 2L of faeces from the man's bowels.

    Facebook to charge for group membership

    Facebook to charge for group membership

    News YOU’LL soon have to pay a subscription fee to join some Facebook Groups.

    Local Partners