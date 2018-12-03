Probe into troubled trains to deliver answers

First service of the New Generation Rollingstock

TAXPAYERS are on the cusp of learning how a $4.4 billion project to deliver new state-of-the art passenger trains to Queensland hit major delays and costly design problems.

A Commission of inquiry into the New Generation Rollingstock problems is scheduled to deliver the findings of its four month probe to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today.

The inquiry, led by retired Judge Michael Forde, was tasked to investigate why the trains were approved by the Government despite their design breaching disability legislation.

They were built with toilets too small for people in wheelchairs, who can also not fit down the aisles.

The inquiry examined decisions by government officials and politicians that may have contributed to the design issues, which are being fixed at a cost to the state of at least $100 million.

A contract was signed with a private consortium led by Bombardier in December 2013 under the Campbell Newman-led Liberal National Party administration.

The project initially went out to tender for 200 three-car train sets under the previous Bligh administration, but the design was changed post-2012 to favour six-car sets under the LNP.

It meant the trains could be delivered with one toilet on board rather than two toilets under the previous three-car set design, saving money.

The Sunday Mail understands the inquiry has heard evidence that the Newman Government's Cabinet was not made aware that the design breached the Disability Discrimination Act.

Evaluation reports to Cabinet before it decided the contract did not flag design problems.

At the time ex-MP Scott Emerson was Transport Minister. Mr Emerson is no longer in Government and is understood to have appeared before the inquiry.

Top officials involved in the project included director-general of the Department of Premier and Cabinet Dave Stewart, who was involved in NGR in 2012 via Projects Queensland, and Transport and Main Roads director-general Neil Scales.

Neil Scales and Dave Stewart both hold senior public service positions in the Queensland Government.

A TransLink spokesman in October responded to questions about whether Mr Scales was asked to appear by stating he and other senior managers and technical professionals "will assist the Inquiry as required."

Former Transport Department director-general Michael Caltabiano, who served a short and controversial stint under Campbell Newman in 2012, was also thought to have been called on to provide information about the NGR design.

The inquiry also looked at the delivery of the project under the Palaszczuk Government, when it became aware of the design issues and how it responded.

A Bombardier spokesman in October said it was fully co-operating with the Commission of Inquiry and had built the trains to the specifications agreed to by the State Government.

QR boss Nick Easy was another interviewed by the inquiry. He came to the role last year - long after the NGR project was transferred from QR to the Transport Department in 2012.

While QR did not have delivery of the project, it is understood it provided technical advice.

The 75 trains were first set to be launched in mid-2016 and fully rolled out by late this year.

But they were instead launched last December, with 35 trains so far running.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey will today announce the new six-car trains would replace three-car sets on 193 services from today, adding 46,000 seats to the existing services.

It will double the number of seats on those services across lines including Beenleigh, Shorncliffe, Ferny Grove, Cleveland, Northgate and Doomben.

Mr Bailey said QR would consider further upgrades as more trains begin work.

QR is yet to reveal when it will restore a full timetable amid an ongoing driver shortage.

A final plan for fixing the trains and pricetag is yet to be announced. The work was promised to Maryborough's Downer EDI by Ms Palaszczuk during the 2017 election campaign.