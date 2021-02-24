Inquiry into ‘unreported sexual abuse’ at aged care home

Eventide Rockhampton aged care home is at the centre of a Queensland Health inquiry.

A Queensland Health inquiry is underway into alleged unreported sexual abuse at an aged care home in North Rockhampton.

On Tuesday the ABC reported that an employee at Eventide Rockhampton was allegedly witnessed abusing a resident but kept working there for several years until he was caught committing a sexual offence against another resident.

The ABC reported that the allegation was not reported to police for five years despite a colleague of the alleged offender reporting it to management.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has confirmed that a Queensland Health inquiry is underway.

She also said she had been advised that this matter had been referred to the Queensland Police Service.

"These are very serious and concerning allegations," Ms D'Ath said.

"I expect any sexual assault allegations to be properly investigated and appropriate action taken where necessary.

"This inquiry will investigate a range of matters, including whether the original response to the allegations was appropriate."

In a statement, the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service said it had reported a "historic allegation of the sexual assault of a residential aged care resident" to the Queensland Police Service on February 4, 2021 - "within 24 hours of receiving the allegation."

"As the matter has now been reported to the QPS it is not appropriate for CQHHS to make

public comment relating to the alleged incident," the statement said.

"CQHHS has increased the leadership presence at Eventide while this matter is

investigated."

It's understood the alleged abuser no longer works at Eventide.

