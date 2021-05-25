Menu
Inquiry launched into alleged raceday treatment

by Ben Dorries
25th May 2021 2:45 PM

Queensland stewards have launched an inquiry into an Integrity Investigations Team report of alleged raceday treatment of the Peter Kings-trained Anacheeva Lad which was due to race at Toowoomba last Saturday.

Anacheeva Lad was scratched from its race and swab samples were taken from the gelding.

"Preliminary results show a TCo2 Level in excess of the allowable threshold and Mr Kings will appear at a resumed inquiry when the results of analysis of all samples and several seized items is known," a Queensland Racing Integrity Commission release said.

"Stewards also found the Oakey thoroughbred trainer guilty of a breach of AR231(1)(a) when he was found to be in possession of modified spurs at his registered stables.

"The stewards believe the spurs were capable of inflicting cruelty to a horse.

"Stewards considered the seriousness of the breach, the negative impact of Mr King's actions against the racing industry and the need for penalties to serve as a deterrent and he was fined $1000."

Mr Kings was also fined $200 for employing an unlicensed stablehand.

Originally published as Inquiry launched into alleged raceday treatment

