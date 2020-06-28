Inquiry to bring stellar form back to Rocky

Jockey Ryan Wiggins rides Inquiry to victory in race 7, the Mittys Spear Chief Handicap, during Doomben Race Day at Doomben Racecourse in Brisbane, Saturday, June 27, 2020. (AAP Image/Supplied by Michael McInally, Racing Queensland)

Rockhampton trainer Jared Wehlow has wasted no time in getting last Saturday’s impressive Doomben winner Inquiry back to his familiar surroundings at Callaghan Park racecourse.

It was announced immediately after Inquiry’s easy win in the $85K Spear Chief Handicap (L) 1350m when he beat Scallopini, that he was heading back to Rockhampton for the Newmarket.

The $65K Rockhampton Newmarket will be run on Friday, July 17 over 1200 metres this year, which is a departure from its conventional 1300 metres distance.

At this early stage Inquiry (ch g 5 Exceed And Excel-Screen x Lonrho) looks the readymade favourite.

Wehlow took over the training of Inquiry earlier this year winning four races from as many starts for the stable in March and April at Mackay (2), Rockhampton and Townsville.

After winning under 62kg at Mackay on April 28, Inquiry had virtually weighted himself out of run of the mill races in the regional areas and was transferred to John Smerdon at the Gold Coast.

Smerdon gave Inquiry four starts for two wins – one a piece at Doomben and the Gold Coast as well as placings at both those tracks.

“I came down on Friday night with the float to bring in Inquiry home on Sunday after the Doomben race. He is fine and the plan is to get him ready for the Rocky Newmarket and then all being well press further north for the feature Carnival races at Mackay, Townsville and Cairns.

He’s been up a while so we will just see how the horse copes but you have to have a plan”, Wehlow said while on the road.

Inquiry is owned by Cairns connections and came to Wehlow from his friend the Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan.

Over the years Morgan has supplied Wehlow with a number of Winter Carnival stars including Ozark last year.

Wehlow will be hoping that Inquiry can go one better than Ozark did last winter when he was placed in both Townsville’s Cleveland Bay Handicap and Cairns Newmarket.

Inquiry has an alluring record of 10 wins and six placings from 23 starts for $255K in prize earnings.

While plans seem clear for Inquiry that is not the case with Better Reflection which was also being touted a top contender for some of the regional winter feature race spoils.

Rockhampton trainer Jared Wehlow . PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Also running at Doomben on Saturday, the filly, the best of her sex in Rockhampton ran the worse race of her light career coming in a long last in the QTIS 3YO Handicap (1350m).

Better Reflection, was dug hard out of an outside barrier to lead from the early to middle stages of the race before becoming the first horse beaten and drifting back through the field.

‘I was mystified and shocked”, Wigginton commented.

The trainer had expected her to race very well but a veterinary inspection after the race threw some light on the seemingly dismal effort.

“Jockey Ryan Wiggins said she coughed a few times on pulling up after the race. We had her scoped and this revealed some mucus in her throat. There was no blood or anything”, Wigginton said.

Stewards ruled that they required the results of another endoscopic report from Wigginton prior to Better Reflection’s next start.

“I’ll get that done in Rocky this week. She seems fine now (Sunday) “the trainer said en route north along the Bruce Highway today.

At Home Hill races on Saturday some 522km north of Rockhampton, trainer Clinton Taylor missed a win with his two starters Bondage (fourth) and Bold Zip (third).

Racing heads back to Callaghan Park for a TAB meeting on July 7 while Mackay have a TAB meeting planned for Tuesday.