Insane Black Friday deals starting today

Black Friday is almost here again, with Aussies tipped to spend a record amount of cash on the mega sale.

So if you're planing on getting a head start on you Christmas shopping and giving your plastic a workout, here's a handy guide to the best deals on offer.

MYER

Tony Sutton, Myer's executive general manager for stores, said the retailer was gearing up for an "amazing" Black Friday.

"We kicked off with early-bird offers with big discounts off well-known international and national brands across the store and online, including great discounts including 40 per cent off Sheridan and 25 per cent off KitchenAid appliances," he said.

"Of course, Friday will also be huge, with amazing one-day offers from beauty, home, entertainment and much more, but it's not just Black Friday - we've extended the sale through to the following Monday.

"You'll find hot-priced items, great spend-and-save deals and up to 50 per cent off the original price of some of our most-wanted brands, so come into store or shop online at myer.com.au for fantastic Black Friday deals."

There will be huge savings on beauty brands like Benefit and Lancôme, and on Friday there will be a "Spend and Save" promotion where customers will save 10 per cent when they spend $200 or more on beauty.

Other offers include:

• Benefit: 20 per off

• Revlon and Nude by Nature: 40 per cent off

• OPI: 30 per cent off

• Sheridan: 40 per cent off plus extra 10 per cent off for Myer One members

• Dyson: 15 per cent off Supersonic dryer, and Dyson V8 Animal Handsticks for $497

• Phillips: Premium XXL airfryer for $279, save $120

• Antler: Juno 2 suitcases 50 per cent off

• KitchenAid: 25 per cent off the original price of appliances

• Bose: SoundLink Colour BT Speaker 2 in coral red for $129, save $70

NESPRESSO

To celebrate the shopping event, Nespresso is already offering 15 per cent off all coffee, accessories and OL machines (excluding Vertuo Line machines) until Monday, December 2.

THE VOLTE

There will be 30 per cent off everything at the designer dress hire site when you use the code BFRIDAY19.

EASY SHED

The shed retailer is celebrating with 40 per cent off everything.

This Black Friday is set to be bigger than ever. Picture: iStock

SURF STITCH

There will be a 30 per cent off sitewide sale for Black Friday.

PARLOUR X

Australia's premier luxury fashion boutique for YSL, Valentino, Fendi, Chloe, Balenciaga and more will celebrate Black Friday by offering an extra 10 per cent off all sale items when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY10 at checkout.

LUXE FITNESS

Use the code BLACKOUT to score 30 per cent off deals sitewide.

1300 RUBBISH

Quote the code "BlackFriday" for 10 per cent off rubbish removal.

SHOWPO

Take 25 per cent off storewide by entering the code CYBER25 at checkout when you spend more than $100, excluding beauty and gift cards.

MAISON DE SABRE

Enjoy up to 40 per cent off products storewide.

REDBUBBLE

Redbubble is offering up to 25 per cent off all apparel products, including T-shirts, hoodies, dresses and more, with prices starting as low as $18.

CATCH

Deals will be available on Catch.com.au from 12.01am on Black Friday, with highlights including:

• Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: $298, a saving of$251.95

• Tefal Ambiance 6-piece cook set: $97, a saving of $202.95

• Natio for Men Eau De Toilette: $5, a saving of $14.96

• Anastasia Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette: $35, a saving of $41

KOGAN

The sale has already kicked off with deals including:

• Kogan QLED 55" Smart HDR 4K TV: 27.78 per cent off at $649.99, a saving of $250

• Ovela 400TC 100 per cent Bamboo bed sheet sets: 58.82 per cent off at $49, a saving of $70

• Kogan 32" Smart LED TV: 52.50 per cent off at $189.99, a saving of $210

• iPhones at nearly 50 per cent off

• 50 per cent off luggage

• 75 per cent off 1000 thread count sheets

SOL SANA SHOES

There will be a site-wide sale with up to 50 per cent off at Sol Sana shoes with no code required until December 2.

Photos View Photo Gallery

JB HI-FI

Some of the biggest brands will be on sale including Apple, Samsung, Google, Sony, Garmin, Fitbit, Microsoft, Go Pro, HP, LG, Beats, Sonos, Bose, Dyson and more, with new offers starting daily all through the week and extended trading hours on Friday.

Some of the best deals include:

• Samsung 75" 4k TV: $700 off at $1595

• Samsung 65" QLED TV: $1100 off at $2195

• Hisense TVs: 25 per cent off

• iPhone XS 256 gig: $400 off at $1429

• Dell and Lenovo Computers: 20 per cent off

• Samsung Galaxy Watch: $250 off at $299

• Fitbit Charge 3: $118

• PlayStation 4 500 gig: $180 off at $229

BONDI BORN

There will be 20 per cent off site wide using the code BBBLACKFRIDAY.

CALVIN KLEIN

Score 40 per cent off sitewide, excluding already-reduced styles, custom and gift cards, when you use the promo code CYBER40.

NANCY GANZ

Use the promo code CYBERSALE to enjoy 30 per cent off sitewide including already reduced items.

TOMMY HILFIGER

There's 30 per cent off sitewide including already reduced with the code CYBER.

WE ARE KINDRED

Get 25 per cent off across the site using the code BLACK25.

VAN HEUSEN

There are a range of deals including four men's business shirts for $100, 50 per cent off suits and trousers, accessories and gift packs, causal wear and footwear.

JAMAICA BLUE

Jamaica Blue is serving up free short and long black coffee to shoppers in need of a caffeine hit on Black Friday.

DELIVEROO

For a limited time only, restaurants on Deliveroo will be offering their customers up to 50 per cent off meals, exclusively via the app and website. More than 100 Oporto restaurants across Australia will join Royal Stacks, Poke Bowl, Madame Nzu, New York Minute running exclusive deals on the platform.

VODAFONE

Top offers include 50 per cent off for the first three months on 12-month SIM Only plans for new and upgrading customers, and Google Pixel 4 from $99 and save up to $800 when you trade in an eligible device on a 12/24/36 month plan.

MY DEAL

There is up to 92 per cent off storewide with more than one million products across major Australian brands including Godfreys, Zinus, Noni B, House, Kitchen Warehouse, Nescafe and Booktopia. There are also 64 Super Deals up for grabs including iPhones, mattresses, Zinus bed frames, Nescafe coffee machines, Godfreys Hoovers, Drones, Wine and Kid's Ride on Cars - all priced at only $1.

FROM ST XAVIER

There will be 30 per cent off across the handbag site until December 2.

Tens of millions of people use smart speakers and their voice software.

AMAZON

There will be new deals all day, every day at Amazon during the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales with thousands of deals on offer across every category.

Customers can take advantage of select one-time-only deals from much-loved brands across electronics, home, gaming, toys and more that are expected to be snapped up quickly.

Prime members have access to free delivery in as fast as two days on Prime eligible orders, will be able to access some deals exclusively and can access Lightning deals 30 minutes ahead of time.

Matt Furlong, country manager of Amazon Australia, said the retailer was excited to bring customers even better deals this year.

"The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event gives customers the chance to get great deals on presents ahead of the holiday season, stock up on household essentials, prepare for the summer holidays or treat themselves by buying something from their own wish list," he said.

Australians will also have early access to Black Friday Countdown deals direct from the US through the Amazon.com.au Global Store from 7pm on Thursday, November 28.

• Books: Save up to 55 per cent on Best Summer Reads

• Devices: $50 off the Kindle Paperwhite, $20 off Fire TV Stick and large discounts on best-selling Echo devices

• Luggage: Up to 40 per cent off Samsonite, Antler and Delsey

• Electronics: Up to 25 per cent off select laptops from Lenovo, ASUS and Acer

• Toys: Up to 35 per cent off brands including Barbie and NERF

• Household: Up to 25 per cent off Sunbeam kitchen appliances

CARBAR

Car subscription service Carbar will offer 50 per cent off for a one-month subscription from Black Friday to December 6.

The minimum subscription at Carbar currently costs $119, so this deal could save drivers anywhere from $236 to $1200 depending on the car.

DJI Osmo Action camera is a worthy rival to the latest GoPro.

DJI

DJI is offering discounts from now until December 31. Its Osmo Action underwater camera is $100 off at $399. It's Osmo Pocket is selling for $499, down from $599, its Tello mini toy drone has been reduced to $129 and for video bloggers its Ronin-S handheld stabiliser has been reduced to $939, down from $1099.

SHOPBACK

Shoppers will be able to score further deals on eBay products this Black Friday when shopping through the ShopBack platform, with up to 30 per cent cashback on offer.

MICROSOFT

The tech giant's flagship Sydney store and online store will have a stack of deals on offer.

Shoppers can save up to $500 on select PCs, $900 on select Gaming PCs, 20 per cent on Surface headphones and more.

POPPYLISSIMAN

There will be 25 per cent off across the accessories site when you use the code BFCM at checkout.

LOOKFANTASTIC AUSTRALIA

The beauty retailer will offer savings of up to 50 per cent off for top-rated brands such as Dermalogica, asap, Skinstitut, FOREO, ghd, Cloud Nine, Olaplex, Alpha-H, Medik8 and more.

There will also be 30 per cent off Redken and Antipodes and 40 per cent off Pureology.

TECH21

There is already 50 per cent off Samsung Galaxy devices including A-series, J3, J7, SG9, 10, Note9 and 40 per cent off laptop/tablet generic sleeves.

From Thursday, there will be 40 per cent off iPhone X, Xs, Xs Max, XR and 20 per cent off everything from Friday.

The Withings Body Plus scale tells you far more than just your weight.

WITHINGS

The health product leader will offer 25 per cent off on all products from Friday until Monday.

ICEBREAKER

There will be 20 per cent off storewide from November 29.

THE ICONIC

The fashion giant will offer 30 per cent off more than 49,000 items.

THE GOOD GUYS

There will be up to 20 per cent off Dyson, Hisense, Samsung and more.

SMILE DIRECT CLUB

Dentist-directed, remote clear aligner therapy, will be offering all shoppers $300 off their clear aligner purchase when they use the code GRINSAVINGS2019.

AJE

There will be 20 per cent off stock as well as a further 20 per cent off existing sale items. The Black Friday sale includes selected Resort 2020 styles as well as SS19 plus previous season accessories.

DAVID JONES

The department store staple will have up to 60 per cent off the original price of selected already-reduced fashion, shoes, accessories, homewares, bedding and electrical as well as up to 50 per cent off selected homewares, bedding and electrical and 25 per cent off a range of full-priced women's, men's and kids' fashion, shoes, accessories and toys.

SEPHORA

The make-up icon will be offering 15 per cent off everything.

BIG W

The discount department store has announced a massive sale of up to 50 per cent off huge brands such as PlayStation, Xbox, Lenovo, Nintendo, Kenwood, Tefal, Wiltshire and Russell Hobbs.

You can also score $250 off the Dyson V7 Origin stick vacuum, with a sale price of just $349.

KMART

For the first time, Kmart will be celebrating Black Friday with an exclusive product range including a $179 egg chair and a $99 portable gas barbecue.

ASOS

There will be up to 40 per cent off thousands of items this Black Friday.

GROUPON

The site is offering 50 per cent or more off local deals on experiences, activities, food and drinks and more.