‘Insane’: Superstars’ all-time masterclass

Alyssa Healy has carved a 53-ball 106 as she combined with Sydney Sixers teammate Ellyse Perry for a record partnership in the WBBL against the Melbourne Stars.

Perry set almost every record in the WBBL last season but on her 29th birthday and with 87 not out off 68 balls, she was overshadowed by the reigning Belinda Clark Medallist Healy.

Healy slammed 13 fours and four sixes to race to her third WBBL century as the pair crushed the previous highest partnership as they raced to 0/199 from their 20 overs at the WACA in Perth.

Watch every match of the WBBL/05 LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start stream instantly>

The unbeaten stand raced past the previous record of 156 which was jointly held by the Stars' Meg Lanning and Mignon du Preez in 2016 and Brisbane Heat's Beth Mooney and Grace Harris in 2015.

It was also the fourth highest total in WBBL history as the high-profile pair carved out the massive partnership.

Healy brought up her century off the penultimate ball of the innings, carving away a lofted cover drive to reach the mark, before finishing off the innings with another four.

Perry was as happy as Healy as her teammate plundered yet another century.

Healy said it was tough early but went through effortlessly as she scored two run a ball throughout the innings.

"We got through a little tricky period at the start and just knew if we stayed out there as long as possible, we'd get a good partnership and it paid off today," she said.

CENTURY! That was insane batting from Alyssa Healy, who reached her hundred off just 52 balls 😱#WBBL05 @CommBank pic.twitter.com/O3hoUD3sgt — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 3, 2019

The partnership was one of the biggest in the history of the women's game.

Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy's 199-run unbeaten stand for @SixersWBBL is the highest partnership in any major women's cricket match. Looking at WBBL, English Super League and internationals, the only two to top it were games involving Uganda, Mali, Mexico and Argentina. #WBBL05 — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) November 3, 2019

Healy said post-match she enjoyed being able to bat with Perry and set the new record.

"I'm just enjoying my cricket at the moment, fairly relaxed," she said post-game. "I'm in a really enjoyable space at the moment so hopefully it can continue."

The pair shared a laugh in the last over with Perry trolling her teammate late in the innings.

"I told Midge (Healy) I wanted to get a cheeky single and she told me to 'get lost'," Perry said.

Ellyse Perry makes a joke.

Healy was on 94 with just four balls left and didn't really appreciate the joke at the time.

"It was a bit more violent than that," Healy said. "But it was just funny. Happy birthday Pez, it was nice to get a good total on the board and hopefully we can defend it."

For Healy, it continues a golden period which saw her win everything in her wake in 2018, including the Australian T20 and ODI award as well as as the Belinda Clark Medal, and being named the ICC T20 Player of the Year last year.

But she's been in just as good, adding a third century in nine innings, going with her world record 148 not out against Sri Lanka in the T20 International in October and 112 not out in the third and final 50-over match between the teams.

In last one month Alyssa Healy has struck 3 centuries in 9 games across formats.



148* (61) v SL in T20I

112* (76) v SL in ODI

106* (53) in WBBL#WBBL05 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 3, 2019

Her massive score also matched her best in the WBBL and is the third highest score in the competition's history.

It was far too much for the Stars who put in their best effort but were never really in the hunt.

When Elyse Villani went for 59 off 44 balls in the 15th over, the Stars still needed 97 runs to win, getting to 6/154 in a 45-run win.