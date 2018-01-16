Insect infestation forces change to Rocky pool hours

The main pool at Rockhampton's 2 nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre is closing a little earlier at the moment because of insects.

THE hot and humid weather has brought an "unseasonable” amount of insects to Rockhampton pools.

The infestation of insects has resulted in Rockhampton's southside pool amending its hours to adapt to the influx.

The insects, believed to have been drawn out by Rockhampton's current weather, are attracted to on-site lighting at the pool.

To counteract the amount of insects at the popular summer venue, Rockhampton Council and managers of the aquatic centre have chosen to close the pool earlier of a night.

"Managers at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, in conjunction with Council, have recently changed the closing time for the 50m pool from 8pm to 7pm,” Sophia Czarkowski from Community Services said.

"This is in response to an unseasonal influx of insects which are attracted to the lighting on site.

"By closing at 7pm we can reduce the need for electrical lighting and therefore reduce the number of insects.

"This is a temporary change whilst we explore other options to manage this issue.”