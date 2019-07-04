Inside Ellen’s $34m beachfront compound

The undisputed queen of day time talk shows Ellen DeGeneres is now officially qualified to add bona fide property tycoon to her expansive CV.

The comedian made the latest adjustment to her ever-changing real estate portfolio, listing a beachfront compound in California's oceanside city of Carpinteria for $AUD 34.3 million.

The 61-year old bought the four-bedroom home in 2017, paying $AUD 26.6 million for it, according to PropertyShark records.

The home comes with its own 24m of beachfront.

She paid $AUD 26.6 million for the place using a trust with her business manager Harley J. Neuman listed as the trustee, according to records with PropertyShark.

Mr. Neuman has been the registered trustee on most, if not all, of the recent real estate transactions made by the comedian and, 46. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The compound is full of natural materials and muted palettes, a common design theme among the other homes the DeGeneres and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi, has put on the market.

Portia de Rossi with wife Ellen DeGeneres.

The couple made a number of changes to the home during that time, but the majority were cosmetic, Robert Riskin of Riskin Partners Estate Group, told Mansion Global.

"They updated some of the interior colours and took one bedroom suite and converted it to a media room," Mr. Riskin said.

Generally, having a celebrity connection doesn't help a home to sell, according to Mr. Riskin.

Take a bath with a view.



"But I do think having Ellen and Portia's name attached to a property helps it sell," he said. When it comes to real estate, "they're known for their exquisite taste and building quality homes."

Spanning almost 720 sq m, the house has its own beachfront spanning 23m, a seaside deck, a private rooftop patio, a central enclosed courtyard with a fireplace and ocean views from almost every room.

Inside Ellen DeGeneres $24 Million Beachfront Compound

There is also a guesthouse and tennis court.

Ms. DeGeneres and Ms. de Rossi are selling because "they bought another home in Montecito not that long ago, and they don't want too many homes in the same area," according to Mr. Riskin.

Wake up and walk straight out to the beach.

This year alone the couple has made a number of real estate moves in California, including the $AUD 38.6 million purchase of a Balinese-style property in Montecito in January; listing a Beverly Hills bungalow in March for $AUD 25 million; and reportedly buying a whopping $AUD 64.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills from Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine in May.

