Inside final, emotional chapter of The Family Law

Anthony Brandon Wong, Trystan Go and Fiona Choi in a scene from season three of The Family Law. Vince Valitutti

BENJAMIN Law's ground-breaking series The Family Law is going out on a high.

The award-winning series - a semi-autobiographical comedy/drama based on Law's memoir of the same name about growing up on the Sunshine Coast - will finish after its third season.

"We always conceived of it as a trilogy," Law tells The Guide.

"The first part was always going to be a comedy about divorce, the second part was recalibrating what family means after that and the third was always Ben's coming out story.

"In a way the final season becomes a new show. The Family Law broke ground for being the first show to have an Asian Australian family at the middle of the story, and now we become the first show to become about gay Australian teenagers. We were really excited in being able to tell a new story with the same family."

The journalist, author and TV presenter believes a family comedy is the perfect vehicle for inspiring discussions around teenage sexuality and LGBTQI issues.

"In 2018 in Australia that anxiety about sexuality and gender identity hasn't gone away," he says.

"We can all congratulate ourselves about (legalising) same-sex marriage, but what we're seeing now in the world of politics is that kids and their sexuality and safety have been politicised in a significant way. We didn't plan that timing (with season three) to be like that, but it means the show is more significant than we anticipated.

"A family comedy is not going to scare anybody off. The fact that you're going to be able to laugh through it and be able to have those conversations is really important."

But teenage Ben (played by Trystan Go, pictured) isn't the only one tackling matters of the heart in this final season. His parents Danny and Jenny (Anthony Brandon Wong and Fiona Choi) are also navigating the dating world after their divorce.

"You've got to be able to reclaim your sexuality at any age," Law says.

"If you're a divorced parent and you want to find love and sex again, then that's confronting and intimidating too.

"Adult sexuality can be just as embarrassing as teenage sex."

Season three of The Family Law premieres on Saturday at 8.30pm on SBS-TV.