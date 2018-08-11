Inside Gracemere Scouts' new and improved club house

Assistant cub scout leader Tina Wilson has been apart of the club half her life and said her favourite thing is the delight on members' faces when they complete tasks and earn badges.

IN AN age of social media and flat screens, Gracemere Scouts are getting kids back in the great outdoors and back in touch with their community.

With a range of age groups for children as well as an adults scouts group, the club has something for everyone.

Today, the club will be opening their new and improved club, complete with a new disabled bathroom, kitchen facilities and a leader room.

These renovations will not only make the club more inclusive but also open up the space to the community for events.

Gracemere Scouts' Rita Murray said the renovations were made possible by a number of generous donations.

"We had spoken to Ken O'Dowd's office some time ago... and last year we got a call from his office to say they could give us $7,500,” Ms Murray said.

"But it had to be matched dollar for dollar... so we contacted Rockhampton Regional Council and they came up with the other $7,500.

"It was wonderful... we got to put in the disabled toilets and office.

"We also put in fro the Stanwell grant for $30,000 to do the kitchen and we were lucky to get that.”

The grand opening of the new facilities will be the club's opportunity to thank those who helped make it possible.

"It's made a big difference,” Ms Murray said.

"We did have a lady in a wheelchair who was one of the mothers, but she's since moved... it was hard for her as there are no ramps at this stage.

"We've put in an application to the Gambling Community Grant to get money to build the ramp.

"That way, when we have the ramp with the disabled toilets and new kitchen, we'll be able to hire the hall out to people in the community for parties, weddings or meetings.”

Ms Murray said the club will also be hosting a cent sale on August 25.

"With Gracemere growing so much, it's giving people another venue to choose from,” she said.