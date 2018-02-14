Inside look at Bunnings' new $38m Rocky superstore

IN CASE you have missed it, Bunnings in Rockhampton is on the move.

But there is good news - it will be even bigger.

The current Bunnings space is 8,000sqm and the new space is 12,000sqm - an increase of 4,000sqm - that's 50 per cent more room to do your DIY shopping.

The store is moving from 452-488 Yaamba Rd to just down the street to the corner of River Rose Dr and Yaamba Rd - better known at the old Masters site.

The new Bunnings store is now being stocked for its opening in early March. Chris Ison ROK130218cbunnings2

The development of the new $38 million Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton is on track for completion ahead of its March opening.

Construction teams at the new warehouse have completed all roofing, flooring and structural frameworks.

Internal fitout began this week alongside the installation of a new solar energy system that will generate up to 25 per cent of the store's daytime energy needs.

But never fear - there won't be a gap where Bunnings will be closed for the move.

New stock from warehouses is being sent to the new store for it to be stocked and once it is officially open, the stock from the old store will slowly make it's way over.

Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton Complex Manager Glen Reid, who has been part of the Bunnings team for nearly seven years, said Bunnings was always looking for opportunities to contribute to local causes.

"Team members have supported a number of community groups already including working with the Cancer Council to refinish the Centre's veranda, helping Glenmore State Primary School with a gardening project to create a quiet and tranquil space and supporting Riding for the Disabled with a special project to refurbish their veranda and outdoor area,” Mr Reid said.

Kitchen displays at the new store. Chris Ison ROK130218cbunnings3

The local Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton team is excited to be opening the new store which will provide the local community with convenient access to an even wider range of home improvement and outdoor living products, alongside in-store features including a large nursery, timber trade sales area and an impressive range of kitchen and bathroom displays.

Stock fitouts of the new store are taking place this week. Chris Ison ROK130218cbunnings5

"We have been part of the Rockhampton community since 2001 and we're looking forward to opening an even better store with the latest home improvement and outdoor living products backed by the best service,” Mr Reid said.

Several of the new team members are also qualified tradespeople with skills in a range of trades including plumbing, carpentry and cabinet making, with Rockhampton locals also able to speak with experts for help with their D.I.Y projects.

Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton will provide ongoing support to local community groups to raise funds for a variety of causes by hosting the famous Bunnings Sausage Sizzles.