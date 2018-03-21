Inside look: Restaurant becomes Rocky's stand-out feature

WITH floor to ceiling glass walls, Boathouse restaurant is a stand-out feature of Rockhampton's new riverbank. The waterfront dining venue was filled with customers over the weekend as crowds turned out for the Riverbank Precinct opening.

"To see the precinct activated in such a spectacular way was amazing,” Boathouse co-owner Peter Hawkins said, "It was great to see so many families make the most of the free entertainment, we loved being a part of the celebration.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Hawkins said the restaurant provides casual space in a refined setting overlooking the water.

"The feedback has been great,” he said.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu provides options for all budgets from healthy acai bowls, beef burgers, tomahawk ribs, market fish and kid's meals accompanied with a takeaway menu and extensive drinks list.

"Lance Meier, together with Brad Forrest and Brennan Wyte have created a menu guests are loving,” Mr Hawkins said, "Fresh seafood on the water with all the favourites you'd expect.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The previous circular building at the site housed Saigon Saigon, and was demolished in February 2017.

The creation of the new building has been long anticipated.

"Boathouse is all about celebrating the river and it's proximity to a revitalised CBD,” Mr Hawkins said.

"It's great to see the vision realised in such a spectacular fashion.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Boathouse team, which boosts a staff of 40, expect it will become a tourism hotspot.

"With proximity to first-class accommodation and multiple dining options, the precinct has positioned itself well as an entertainment hub,” Mr Hawkins said.

"An exciting events calendar will see the precinct a popular choice for families and party goers long into the future.”

BOATHOUSE:

Breakfast: 7am to 11.30am

Lunch and Dinner: 11.30am to 9pm

Order online boathouserockhampton.co

Facebook: Boathouse Rockhampton