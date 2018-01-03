INSIDE LOOK: Stockland Rocky car park's newest addition

EXCITING ADDITION: In a first for a shopping centre in the Rockhampton region, two new Tesla destination chargers have been installed at Stockland Rockhampton.

AN EXCITING new addition has arrived at Stockland Rockhampton.

In a first for a shopping centre in the region, two new Tesla Destination Chargers were installed in the centre just before Christmas.

Shoppers who own a Tesla vehicle are now able to charge their car for free.

The charging stations are located underneath the Kmart end of the shopping centre, near the travelators.

Additional signage has been established to allow easy access for shoppers to locate them.

Rockhampton was chosen as one of 10 locations across the country to utilise the charging stations.

Tesla Destination Chargers have been installed at 31 shopping centres between Cairns and Melbourne.

Stockland Rockhampton centre manager, Andrew Provan said they charge the vehicle for a further 81km of range.

"The idea with these ones, in particular, is they're like a top up, so if you've got a Tesla vehicle, you can connect up and come back, they average about an hour connected to the charger,” he said.

Mr Provan said he wanted to get the message out to the community about the chargers so people knew they are available.

It was part of Stockland's $200,000 national roll-out of Tesla destination chargers.

"We are looking forward to other ways which we can drive innovation and efficiency in the centre,” Mr Provan said.

John Schroder, Stockland Group Executive and CEO of Commercial Property said "it is integral that Australian shopping centres continue to evolve and adapt to retailer, customer and global demands.”

2018 is looking to be a bright year for Stockland Rockhampton, which is also in the midst of a solar program.