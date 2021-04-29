INSIDE LOOK: The cashed-up guest list for $300k elite lunch

Musicians, footballers, fashion designers, socialites and CEOs will descend on Whitehaven Beach in The Whitsundays next month for an elaborate weekend lunch event costing a whopping $300,000.

The White on Whitehaven Beach Long Lunch by Fish D'Vine will see the pristine North Queensland destination transformed into a restaurant on May 29 and 30 for two glamorous seafood and champagne-fuelled lunches.

The White on Whitehaven Long Lunch has attracted a VIP guest list. Picture: Tourism Whitsundays

The first-of-its-kind event has attracted a VIP guest list with Brisbane's elite snapping up tickets for the feast and a special long weekend package costing more than $2000 each that includes chartered flights to and from Brisbane, hotel rooms, a cocktail party and recovery breakfast.

Those attending include fashion designers Tracey Watkins of White Label Noba and Sarah Hutson of SFH Designs, award-winning real estate agents such as Carla Haddan of Place Bulimba, champagne queen behind The Bubble Diva Amanda Reboul and Richard Triggs of Arete Executive who will be bringing along 30 of the state's top CEOs.

Also attending will be former Broncos star Sam Thaiday and wife Rachel and musicians Emma and Amy Sheppard from hit Brisbane band Sheppard.

Musicians Amy and Emma Sheppard will attend the White on Whitehaven lunch.

"A lot of the people attending are those who would normally be doing truffle hunting in France or holidaying through Europe, but because they can't travel overseas they're using this opportunity to explore our own backyard and support our wonderful local tourism industry," said Katelyn Aslett from Adagold Aviation, which is operating the private jet charters to the event.

Marisa Vecchio, owner of heritage-listed home and boutique accommodation and events space Hanworth House in East Brisbane, has organised a group of her girlfriends to be at the Saturday lunch and said she couldn't wait to be part of the "once-in-a-lifetime" experience.

"I think like many people we're into supporting local hospitality and tourism and it's a great opportunity to put our money where our mouth is and support our local holiday destinations," she said.

Marisa Vecchio has organised a group of girlfriends to attend the Whitehaven lunch event. Picture: Richard Waugh

The lunch will feature bottomless Laurenti Champagne, wine, beer, sashimi, oysters, bugs, prawns, fish, steak and more served under a marquee stretching around 150m down the sand.

There'll be a pamper station for the ladies to touch-up their make-up, while an entire boat will be moored just off shore with bathroom facilities and a water taxi will ferry guests back and forth.

Although most of the guests will arrive by a chartered boat, a number have elected for a more grand entrance hiring their own super yachts to transfer them from the mainland to the beach for the event.

Originally published as INSIDE LOOK: The cashed-up guest list for $300k elite lunch