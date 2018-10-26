Pride expecting some impressive Magic at Randwick

Joe Pride is expecting an improved run by Brook Magic at Randwick. Picture: AAP

TRAINER Joe Pride is confident Brook Magic has recovered from a recent setback and is primed for the Chandon S Sprint (1000m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Brook Magic was scheduled to resume racing earlier this month but was found to have a slightly elevated temperature and Pride decided to wait until Saturday's race.

"She had a little temperature two weeks ago but got over it very quickly,'' Pride said. "I saved her for this race and it does set up well for her. The small field and soft track suits her.''

Pride also has the tough Chapelco lining up in the Heineken 3 Handicap (1400m).

"Chapelco is a big, strong boy, he's a bold front-running type who busts up a field with his speed and gets the others off the bit chasing him,'' Pride said.

Fifteen Rounds failed in the Brian Crowley Stakes last week but Pride is expected a much improved showing in the 2019 Membership Handicap (1400m).

"He didn't compete on that really wet track,'' Pride said. "I feel like we still have a horse to work with and if the track continues to improve he can run well.''

Pride wasn't quite as optimistic about Gambletown's chances in the Cellarbrations Handicap (2000m), describing the gelding as a "frustrating horse''.