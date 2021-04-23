Menu
A "Gentlemen's Club" in Tweed Heads South is listed for lease.
Opinion

Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

liana walker
23rd Apr 2021 12:00 PM
A number of Northern Rivers residents seem to be keen to try their hands at running a brothel, according to comments on our website.

In fact more than 250 comments were left on the Northern Star Facebook when we shared the story about the 'high class' brothel up for lease in the region.

Naomi Shyte said she thought the place could use a bit of a makeover.

"I hope whomever takes it on does a bit of a Reno the lighting is shocking and the decor is very tacky," she said.

"Little less stereotypical fur and red/black little more clean crisp and light.

"No wonder establishments get marked as seedy when they look like a bad 70s porno."

Meg Parker took a dig at the local councillors and said "council chambers look different these days."

One resident, Sue Brockwell, thought the new business venture was better kept a secret.

"Not sure you should tell everyone this," she said.

But Paul Watts had a different thought.

"The rona really knocked the industry about, 1.5m apart makes it really hard to get the right result," he said.

Overwhelmingly most residents thought they would be able to run the establishment.

In fact 28 of you said this was either "your calling", "your dream job" or this was the new business venture you were looking for.

Darryl Mackie thought this was a sign of changing times in the property market.

"Who said there was a rental crisis!" he said.

However Bel J Hanson left an important reminder for readers.

"How cool is it when people shame and make jokes about sex workers. Not. Grow up kids," she said.

 

Originally published as Inside of brothel looks 'like a bad 70s porno'

brothels facebook comments legal brothels opinions
Tweed Daily News

