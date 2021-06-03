Menu
Two kilograms of drug-laced gummy bears were seized in the Mackay Fraser operation. Picture: Lillian Watkins
Two kilograms of drug-laced gummy bears were seized in the Mackay Fraser operation. Picture: Lillian Watkins
News

Inside police operation that seized drug-laced lollies

Tara Miko
Lillian Watkins
and
3rd Jun 2021 9:04 AM | Updated: 2:45 PM
Drug-soaked gummy bears stashed inside vehicles police searched at a weekend operation have been seized as more than 90 people face charges.

Two kilograms of gummy bears in vacuum sealed bags, along with bags of cookies and chocolates, were among the items seized under Operation Mackay Fraser.

 

Operation Mackay Fraser seized a multitude of drugs including LCD, ketamine, cocaine and cannabis on the Bruce Highway outside of the Happy Daze festival. Police also found two kilograms of drug-laced gummy bears and hash cookies. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Operation Mackay Fraser seized a multitude of drugs including LCD, ketamine, cocaine and cannabis on the Bruce Highway outside of the Happy Daze festival. Police also found two kilograms of drug-laced gummy bears and hash cookies. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

Mackay Tactical Crime Squad officer and operation lead Senior Sergeant Scott Ingram said ketamine, cannabis, LCD and a small amount of cocaine were the most common drugs detected.

A total of 93 people were charged on a combined 195 offences including a father with a child in the car who allegedly tested positive in a roadside drug test.

 

Operation Mackay Fraser seized a multitude of drugs including LCD, ketamine, cocaine and cannabis on the Bruce Highway outside of the Happy Daze festival. Police also found two kilograms of drug-laced gummy bears and hash cookies. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Operation Mackay Fraser seized a multitude of drugs including LCD, ketamine, cocaine and cannabis on the Bruce Highway outside of the Happy Daze festival. Police also found two kilograms of drug-laced gummy bears and hash cookies. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

Operation Mackay Fraser targeted impaired drivers at Yalboroo near the Happy Daze festival over four days from Friday to Monday.

Of the 458 roadside drug tests, police reported 35 positive results.

Just three drivers were found over the alcohol limit from more than 1600 breath tests.

 

Two kilograms of drug-laced gummy bears were seized in the Mackay Fraser operation. Picture: Lillian Watkins
Two kilograms of drug-laced gummy bears were seized in the Mackay Fraser operation. Picture: Lillian Watkins
